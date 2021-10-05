That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Get deep discounts on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, bags, eyewear, and more. Save on brands like Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Jessica Simpson, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
It's $349 off list and a low price for a bag of this size from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- one size fits all
- hook & loop closure
- 50% cotton, 50% polyester
That's $6 below the next best price we could find, nearly a buck below our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black / Navy / Gray.
That's a savings of $65 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping ($8.99 in savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Bright LED and SOS modes
- includes 4 micro USB cables
It's 60% off list and the coupon below will save you an extra $9. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register