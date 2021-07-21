Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5000 Toothbrush 2-Pack for $68

Most retailers charge over $130 for this 2-pack. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to nab free shipping.
- Pressure sensor
- Up to 2-week long battery life
- 2 handles
- 1 white brush head
- 2 gum care brush heads
- 2 chargers
- 2 travel cases
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Joey'z Shopping via Amazon
Apply coupon code "925RCZEW" for a savings of $92. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by FWERGEQW via Amazon.
- smart timer
- IPX7 waterproof
- USB rechargeable
- 6 brushing modes
- includes 5 Dupont brush heads, face washing brush, & facial massage brush
That's a savings of $15 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Oral Care Pro via Walmart.
- includes 2 toothbrushes, 2 travel cases, and 10 brush heads
- 5 brush modes
- USB rechargeable
Apply code "BGv749nk" to save $66 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Available in several colors.
- This items ships from a GWTR warehouse and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
- 32 adjustable levels
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 2-in-1 charger and holder
- magnetic mount
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 2 speed settings
- extension wand extends up to 4 feet
It's a savings of 68% off the list price. Additionally, apply code "dealnewsfs" to bag free shipping ($9.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Must select a color and size in cart for the coupon to apply.
That's a savings of $71 off the list price. Apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (a $9 discount). Buy Now at SideDeal
- measures 8.86" x 3.86" x 1.89"
- hinged lid
- 430-grade heavy duty stainless steel construction
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 adjustable lengths
- 80 minutes of run time
- dual sided design
- self-sharpening blades
- Model: BG7030/49
Sign In or Register