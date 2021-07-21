Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5000 Toothbrush 2-Pack for $68
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5000 Toothbrush 2-Pack
$68 $100
free shipping

Most retailers charge over $130 for this 2-pack. Buy Now at SideDeal

  • Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to nab free shipping.
  • Pressure sensor
  • Up to 2-week long battery life
  • 2 handles
  • 1 white brush head
  • 2 gum care brush heads
  • 2 chargers
  • 2 travel cases
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 7/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
