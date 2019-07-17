sponsored
Blinq · 1 hr ago
$11 $14
free shipping
Blinq offers the Philips Sonicare Pro Results Replacement Brush Heads 3-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "COMEALL20" cuts it to $11.19. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Related Offers
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Ends Today
13 Deals · 6 hrs ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- Order three brushes or more and the price drops to $4.99 each
Amazon · 1 wk ago
10 Solimo Clean Plus Toothbrushes
$4 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Solimo Clean Plus Toothbrush 10-Pack for $4.99. An in-cart discount of 25% off drops it to $3.74. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. (It's around 37 cents per brush.) Buy Now
Features
- soft bristles and angled end-tuft
- easy grip handle
- textured tongue and cheek cleaner
- color combinations may vary
Amazon · 1 day ago
Meow Star Replacement Toothbrush Head 8-Pack for Philips Sonicare
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Meow Star via Amazon offers the Meow Star Replacement Toothbrush Head 8-Pack for Philips Sonicare in Black for $15.99. Coupon code "IKYLSPY3" cuts that to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a month ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Phillip Sonicare toothbrush snap-on handles
- blue indicator bristles
