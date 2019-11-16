Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Meh · 37 mins ago
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected Sonic Toothbrush
2 for $179
$5 shipping

That's $171 less than what you'd pay for two of these elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh

Features
  • Location sensor shows where you're brushing too little for better coverage
  • 3 cleaning modes and 3 intensity settings
  • Model: HX9192/30
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toothbrushes Meh Philips Sonicare
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register