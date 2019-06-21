sponsored
New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
$154
free shipping
MorningSave offers this Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush 2-Pack in White for $99.99 with free shipping. This 2-pack includes six heads, charging glass, and a charging travel case.↑ less
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Sonic Electric Toothbrush w/ 4 Brush Heads
$21
free shipping
Sboly via Amazon offers the Sboly Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Four Brush Heads for $24.99. Clip the $4 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $20.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- auto shut off after 2 minutes
- auto pause every 30 seconds reminding to switch the brushing area
- 5 cleaning modes
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Allegro Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$49
free shipping
That's $21 off and the best price we could find
Beluga Tech via Amazon offers the Allegro Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Black or White for $69.99. Coupon code "2JBFOI70" cuts that to $48.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last June. It features three cleaning modes, a UV sanitizing and drying cup, and inductive charging.
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Philips Hue White & Color Dimmable 16-Foot LED Outdoor Smart Strip Light
$128 w/ $25 in Rakuten points $160
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue White & Color Dimmable 16-Foot LED Outdoor Smart Strip Light for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll bag $25.40 in Rakuten points.
- This item requires the Hue Hub (not included).
Features
- mounting clips
- fully weatherproof
- voice control via Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, or Google Assistant
- Model: 530931
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Philips Wake-Up Light w/ Sunrise Simulation
$37 $49
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation in White for $37.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- 10 brightness settings
- tap-to-snooze alarm clock
- Model: HF3500/60
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Philips Hue White A19 60-watt Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb for $11.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw this for a buck less in February. Buy Now
Features
- Via the Philips Hue app, you can dim the bulb, turn it off and on, and create light schedules
- It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, and Apple HomeKit
- Model: 1Y0046
Amazon · 1 day ago
Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack
$19 $39
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack in Soft White for $18.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- each bulb uses up to 4-watts
- 2700 kelvin color temperature
- fits E26 medium screw bases
- expected life of up to 15,000 hours
- Model: 536557
Sign In or Register