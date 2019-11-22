Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now at Meh
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Although it's just a little more at some local stores, it's $4 off list and will ship to Prime members for free here. Buy Now at Amazon
That's around $6 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 less than your local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $206. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $12 under our September mention and the second best deal we've seen. (It's currently the lowest price we could find by $22.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $100 less than buying it new and among the best prices we've seen for a 4K TV in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
