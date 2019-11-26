Open Offer in New Tab
Philips Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill
$119 $190
$5 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $66, although most sellers charge $220 or more. (It's also $31 under our July mention and the best we've ever seen for a new unit; it's within $4 of the cheapest refurb price we've seen too.) Buy Now at Meh

Features
  • uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
  • heats up to a consistent 446°F
