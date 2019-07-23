New
Meh
Philips Shoqbox Speaker
$29 $68
$5 shipping

Today only, Meh offers the Philips Shoqbox Speaker for $29 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now

Features
  • built-in mic
  • motion sensor (swipe to skip tracks)
