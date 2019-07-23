Today only, Meh offers the Philips Shoqbox Speaker for $29 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- built-in mic
- motion sensor (swipe to skip tracks)
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
- fully waterproof
- 15+ hour play time
- speakerphone with echo cancellation
That Daily Deal offers the Shockwave Wearable Bluetooth Speaker for $12.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
- Built-in mic
- IPX5 rating
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $68.99. Coupon code "SQYQR58F" drops the price to $41.39. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $28 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 40-hour play time on single charge
- Model: 7545883108
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Ultimate Ears Blast Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $20, although most stores charge $179 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill for $154.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $44, although we saw it for $15 less via store credit in our mention from December. (For further comparison, most major retailers charge $280 or more today.) Buy Now
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 support
- Google Assistant
- Model: 50PFL5604/F7
