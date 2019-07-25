Newegg offers the Philips Performance SHP9500 Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones for $59.99 with free shipping. Buy Now
- Acoustic open-back architecture
- 50mm neodymium speaker drivers
- Hi-Res Audio certified with extended response frequencies
- Breatheable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort
- Double layered headband cushion
- Steel headband for strength and durability
- Angled drivers align perfectly with your ear
- Detachable oxygen-free 3.5mm cable
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "RTVRRQWQ" cuts that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $23 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
- Model: L-T1
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Harman Audio offers the JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in Black or White for $8.95 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- 8.6mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 1-button in-line remote and microphone
- 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
- Model: JBLE15BLKAM
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Newegg offers the Asus ROG Swift 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync in Gray for $799.99. Coupon code "EMCTCUD43" cuts that to $719.99. With free shipping, that's $71 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Buy Now
- 3440x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort
- HDMI
- USB 3.0
Amazon offers the Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill for $154.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $44, although we saw it for $15 less via store credit in our mention from December. (For further comparison, most major retailers charge $280 or more today.) Buy Now
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 support
- Google Assistant
- Model: 50PFL5604/F7
Amazon offers the Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack in Soft White for $18.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- each bulb uses up to 4-watts
- 2700 kelvin color temperature
- fits E26 medium screw bases
- expected life of up to 15,000 hours
- Model: 536557
