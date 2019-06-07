New
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Philips Norelco Series 5000 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23, although most stores charge around $100. Buy Now
Features
- 5-direction flex heads
- Turbo+ mode
- precision trimmer
- 60 minutes of shaving per charge
Details
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gillette Sensor3 Disposable Razor 8-Pack
$5
free shipping
Amazon offers Prime members the Gillette Sensor3 Smooth Shave Disposable Razor 8-Pack for $7.99. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.59 and grab free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
Amazon · 6 days ago
Gillette Sensor3 Disposable Razor 8-Pack
$5 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gillette Sensor3 Smooth Shave Disposable Razor 8-Pack for $7.99. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Target · 1 wk ago
Braun 6-in-1 Beard/Hair Trimmer Kit
$20 after rebate
pickup at Target
Factoring $5 gift card, it's tied as best we've seen
Target offers the Braun 6-in-1 Beard/Hair Trimmer Kit with a $5 Target Gift Card for $24.99. Redeem this $5 mail-in rebate to drop it to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Assuming you use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from last June as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $5.) Deal ends June 30. It includes:
- beard trimmer
- 4 combs with 13 precision lengths
- ear and nose trimmer attachment
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 2 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Philips Hue White 9.5-watt A19 LED Smart Light Bulb 4-Pack
$41
free shipping
Amazon offers the Philips Hue White 9.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) A19 LED Smart Light Bulb 4-Pack for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- A Philips Hue bridge (or equivalent) is required for full functionality.
Features
- Voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Works with Philips Hue mobile app or compatible home automation systems.
- 800 lumens, dimmable
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Philips 45W Indoor Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $18 less than Home Depot charges
Amazon offers Prime members the Philips 45-watt R20 Indoor Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack in Soft White for $19.99
Note: These are not LED bulbs as Amazon's item description suggests.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Philips Wake-Up Light w/ Sunrise Simulation
$37 $49
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation in White for $37.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- 10 brightness settings
- tap-to-snooze alarm clock
- Model: HF3500/60
