New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Philips Norelco CareTouch Electic Razor with Aquatec
$53 w/ $8 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Philips Norelco CareTouch Electic Razor with Aquatec for $66.45. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $53.16. Plus you'll bag $8.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now

Features
  • up to 45 minutes of power per full charge
  • GentleCut heads with rotary comfort system
  • pop-up trimmer
  • AquaTec wet & dry shaving
  • Model: AT79040
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BEAUTY20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming Rakuten Philips
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register