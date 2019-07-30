- Create an Account or Login
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Philips Norelco CareTouch Electic Razor with Aquatec for $66.45. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $53.16. Plus you'll bag $8.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Changoor via Amazon offers its Changoor Jinding Women's Waterproof Electric Shaver in Rose Gold for $27.49. Coupon code "MK8D3FFG" shaves that down to $17.45. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wahl Quick Cut 10-Piece Haircutting Kit for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit in Blue for $27.30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
SanMoz Brand Store via Amazon offers the SanMoz Beard Buddy Electric Straightener Comb for $28.98. Coupon code "AN9UDZI6" cuts that to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Nava x Lenovo 14 On-Trend Laptop Messenger Bag for $24.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $19.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $13 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
MallStop via Amazon offers the Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Connected Rechargeable Toothbrush for $79.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Philips UpBeat SHB3595 Wireless Headphones in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
