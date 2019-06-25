New
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
$128 w/ $25 in Rakuten points $160
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue White & Color Dimmable 16-Foot LED Outdoor Smart Strip Light for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll bag $25.40 in Rakuten points.
- This item requires the Hue Hub (not included).
Features
- mounting clips
- fully weatherproof
- voice control via Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, or Google Assistant
- Model: 530931
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping
Hairui Decor Lights via Amazon offers the Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack in several colors (White pictured) for $35.99. Coupon code "PANV49W9" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Vase not included
Features
- 100 warm white fairy LEDs
- flexible branches
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Tenmiro 33-Ft. LED Light Strips
$15 $30
free shipping
TenmiroDirect via Amazon offers its Tenmiro 32.8-Foot LED Light Strips for $29.89. Coupon code "52RYUH6C" drops the price to $14.94. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° wireless control
- 44-key remote
- 20 color options
- 8 light modes
- 6 DIY buttons
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 w/ $8 Rakuten Points $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. Plus, you'll get $8 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Philips 45W Indoor Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $18 less than Home Depot charges
Amazon offers Prime members the Philips 45-watt R20 Indoor Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack in Soft White for $19.99
Note: These are not LED bulbs as Amazon's item description suggests.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Philips Wake-Up Light w/ Sunrise Simulation
$37 $49
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation in White for $37.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- 10 brightness settings
- tap-to-snooze alarm clock
- Model: HF3500/60
Amazon · 1 day ago
Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Philips Hue White A19 60-watt Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb for $11.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw this for a buck less in February. Buy Now
Features
- Via the Philips Hue app, you can dim the bulb, turn it off and on, and create light schedules
- It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, and Apple HomeKit
- Model: 1Y0046
Sign In or Register