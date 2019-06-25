New
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
Philips Hue White & Color Dimmable 16-Foot LED Outdoor Smart Strip Light
$128 w/ $25 in Rakuten points $160
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue White & Color Dimmable 16-Foot LED Outdoor Smart Strip Light for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now
  • Today only, you'll bag $25.40 in Rakuten points.
  • This item requires the Hue Hub (not included).
Features
  • mounting clips
  • fully weatherproof
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, or Google Assistant
  • Model: 530931
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
    Published 58 min ago
