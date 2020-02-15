Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 21 mins ago
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit
$130 $190
free shipping

That's a savings of $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • bridge, dimmer switch, and 3 bulbs
  • Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant compatibility
  • Model: 556704
