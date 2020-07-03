That's a savings of $51 and the same price you'd pay for the starter kit alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- 4 Hue Ambiance white and color A19 LED bulbs
- Hue Bridge
- power adapter
- Ethernet cable
- includes 1 extra Hue Ambiance white and color A19 LED bulb
It's $3 below our mention from three days ago and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2700K warm white
- lasts up to 10 years
- Model: 74765
Stock up and never be without a bulb while you get $17 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot matches
- 800 lumens
- up to 11,000 hour lifespan
- color temperature of 2,700 kelvin
- Model: 74765
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- purports a lifetime of over 22 years (average usage rate of 3 hours per day)
That's the brightest deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable brightness and color
- 2500K to 9000K
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: KL130
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on cameras, drones, laptops, gadgets, and more Shop Now at Adorama
- Click on the banner to shop this sale.
Graduation just wont' be the same this year, so why not gift them with something that they will remember for a long time to come. Shop Now at Adorama
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
They're a low by $9 and an excellent price for wireless on-ear headphones in general, particularly from a name brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- adjustable ear-shells and headband
- 9Hz to 21KHz frequency response
- up to 12 hours of use
- 32 ohm impedence
- ear-shell controls
- 32mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.1
- fold flat
- Model: SHB3075BK
Clip the $5.50 coupon on the product page to get the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes foil shaver, steel blade shaver, extra-wide hair trimmer, various trimming guards, and nose & ear trimmer
- DualCut technology
- 5 hour run time on a single charge
- fully washable
- Model: MG7750/49
It's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED IPS
- LowBlue mode
- AMD Freesync
- HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, and audio out
- Model: E246E9QDSB
Apply coupon code "0NQNVR04E94A" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at bestlikebuy.com
- compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on rechargeable toothbrush handles
- Model: HX9033/65
