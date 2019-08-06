New
Rakuten · 36 mins ago
Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack
$104 $130
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now

Tips
  • requires Hue Hub (not included)
Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant
  • can be paired with Nest products or Samsung SmartThings
  • sync lights to displays via Hue Sync app
  • 2 lights, 1 power supply unit, 2 table stands, and 2 TV-mounting supports
  • Model: 7820230U7
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
