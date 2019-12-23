Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Philips Hue Play Starter Kit + $50 Best Buy eGift Card
$100 for My Best Buy members $150
pickup at Best Buy

That's $20 under our mention from last week, $50 off, and a super deal considering it comes with a gift card.

Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • You must be logged into your account to see this offer. Not a Best Buy member? It's free to join.
Features
  • compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant
  • synchronize your light with games
  • 16 million colors
  • includes 2 light bars
Details
