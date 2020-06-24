New
Best Buy · 48 mins ago
Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus LED Smart Light and Hue Lightstrip Plus Extension
$70
free shipping

That's $30 less than what you'd pay if purchased separately. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • dimmable
  • multicolor
  • 6.6-foot strip
  • works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Cortana, Google Assistant, Nest, SmartThings, and Wink
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Best Buy Philips
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register