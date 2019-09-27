Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $13 under last week's opportunity to light up your life and $78 less than the lowest price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
That's $98 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
That's $45 less than the best price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That a buck under our mention from August, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $7 under our May mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 under our August mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's pennies under our June mention, 99 cents per bulb, and the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.78. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $50 less than the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere today. Buy Now at eBay
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now at eBay
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $35 under our July mention of a similar model and $25 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $41.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Philips 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $488 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
