eBay · 55 mins ago
Philips Hue 2.0 Lightstrip Plus Smart LED Strip
$62 $80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Shuzfactory via eBay.
  • Requires the Hue Bridge (not included).
Features
  • Create a personal lighting scheme in each room
  • Six feet of flexible Lightstrips, which can be cut to size
  • Operation via iOS and Android app or web browser
  • Connects to the tone application set on your smartphone
  • Up to 16 million colors
  • 1600 lumen output
  • Adheres to any solid surface
  • Sync light with music and movies
  • Extendable by up to 32 feet with additional Hue extension strips
