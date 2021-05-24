Philips Father's Day Sale: Up to 35% off
Philips Father's Day Sale
up to 35% off
free shipping

Shop shavers, beard trimmers, electric toothbrushes, and more. (Hey, not everything on sale will imply to Dad that he has poor hygiene, there are also small appliances, wakeup lights, and some baby items on sale.) Shop Now at Philips

  • Pictured is the Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 Face, Head, and Body Groomer for $35 ($5 off).
