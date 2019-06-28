Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Philips 50" 4K Android UHD Smart TV
$298 $338
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 support
  • Google Assistant
  • Model: 50PFL5604/F7
Details
