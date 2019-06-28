Walmart · 8 hrs ago
$298 $338
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 support
- Google Assistant
- Model: 50PFL5604/F7
Details
Comments
-
Published 8 hr ago
Verified 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 11 hrs ago
Best Buy 3-Day TV Sale
Deals from $120
free shipping
Best Buy discounts a selection of TVs, with prices starting from $119.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 50" 4K TVs from $249.99
- 60" 4K TVs from $549.99
- 75" 4K TVs from $999.99
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Refurb ONN 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$99
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the refurbished ONN 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $99. That's $30 under our March mention, and $62 under the best price we could find for a similar TV. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB port
- 3 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $297. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Philips Hue White A19 60-watt Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb for $11.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw this for a buck less in February. Buy Now
Features
- Via the Philips Hue app, you can dim the bulb, turn it off and on, and create light schedules
- It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, and Apple HomeKit
- Model: 1Y0046
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack
$19 $39
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack in Soft White for $18.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- each bulb uses up to 4-watts
- 2700 kelvin color temperature
- fits E26 medium screw bases
- expected life of up to 15,000 hours
- Model: 536557
