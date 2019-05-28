Phiaton Corp via Amazon offers its Phiaton BT-120 Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in for $59.99 via code "JD20NZLR". Plus, free shipping applies. Features include:
  • active noise canceling
  • IPX4 waterproof rating
  • up to 8.5 hours playtime on a single charge
  • 12mm custom dynamic drivers