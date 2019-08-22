New
Ends Today
Phiaton Corp · 26 mins ago
Phiaton BT-120 Sports Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds
$57
free shipping

Today only, Phiaton offers its Phiaton BT-120 Sports Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "WEEKEND56" cuts that to $56.99. (A 19% discount.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now

Features
  • active noise cancellation
  • eight hours of playtime
  • Quick Charge provids one hour of playtime with a five minute charge
  • IPX4 waterproof rating
↑ less
Buy from Phiaton Corp
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WEEKEND56"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones Phiaton Corp Phiaton
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register