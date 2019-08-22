Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Phiaton offers its Phiaton BT-120 Sports Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "WEEKEND56" cuts that to $56.99. (A 19% discount.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Phiaton Corp via Amazon offers its Phiaton BT 390 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Black or White for $69.99. Coupon code "TRAVEL390" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds in White for $36.99. In-cart it drops to $31.44. With free shipping, that's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
