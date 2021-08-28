Pfaltzgraff Studio Nova Alexis 18-Piece Dinnerware Set for $28
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Pfaltzgraff Studio Nova Alexis 18-Piece Dinnerware Set
$28 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "ULTIMATE" for the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of $52 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

  • white porcelain construction
  • 6 each of 10.5" dinner plates, 8" pasta bowls, and 5.5" all-purpose bowls
  • Code "ULTIMATE"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
  • Popularity: 3/5
