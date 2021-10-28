Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get an extra discount on serveware and dinnerware, just in time for entertaining season. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 bag free shipping. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Pfaltzgraff Hadlee 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for $34.99 after coupon (low by $15).
Get this price via coupon code "FRIEND" and save a buck off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- 20-oz.
- dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and oven safe
Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Macy's
- stoneware service for 4
That's $5 under Wayfair's shipped price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- chip-resistant
- microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe
- made of FDA-certified non-lead, non-cadmium porcelain
- Model: VC-COCO-SDW
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- cup measures 2" x 5.5", ladle is 5"
- Model: 4851078
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more. Prices start from $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Zippy Pop 5.5-Quart Aluminum Stovetop Popcorn Popper for $19.93. It's a savings of $70.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
There are 28 to choose from. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
It's a savings of $51 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in King for a buck more. That's a $60 savings off list.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- measures 18" x 34"
- moisture-wicking hypoallergenic 29-oz. fill
Sign In or Register