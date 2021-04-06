New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pfaltzgraff Flamingo-Embossed 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
$28
free shipping

Bring the tropics into your kitchen and get the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • includes four each: dinner plate, salad plate, mug, bowl
  • dishwasher, microwave-safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Dinnerware Macy's Pfaltzgraff
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register