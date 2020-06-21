New
Belk · 1 hr ago
$48
free shipping w/ $49
Apply coupon code "WELOVEDAD" to get this deal. That's 79 cents per utensil and $11 under the lowest price we could find for the 53-piece set. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Live near a Belk store? Choose pickup and take an extra 5% off the price.
Features
- eight 5-piece place settings (dinner fork, salad fork, table knife, tablespoon, teaspoon)
- 8 steak knives
- 8 iced tea spoons
- one 5-piece hostess set that includes 1 tablespoon, 1 pierced tablespoon, 1 cold meat fork, 1 butter knife, and 1 sugar spoon
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cuisinart Triple Rivet Collection 6-Piece Steak Knife Set
$14 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 less than what Home Depot charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Bed Bath & Beyond matches this price via in-store pickup.
Features
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
Amazon · 3 days ago
Fiesta 20-Piece Merengue Flatware Silverware Set
$23 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to get the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- service for 4
Belk · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's PFG Brewha Shorts
$16 $40
free shipping w/ beauty item
Get the lowest price we could find in any color by $14. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- They're available at this price in Sunset Red.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or add a beauty item (they start at $2.55) to bag free shipping.
Belk · 2 days ago
Clarks Men's Kitna Vibe Sneakers
$30 $100
free shipping w/ beauty item
Coupon code "WELOVEDAD" will get this price for these present worthy leather shoes, that are $20 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- In Wine in select sizes from 8.5 to 12.
- Pad your order w/ a beauty item to get free shipping.
Features
- padded insole
- leather
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Pfaltzgraff Winston 32-Piece Dinnerware Set
$56 $140
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WELOVEDAD" to get this deal. It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Also available in Charlotte for the same price. Search "0025398128006" to see this pattern.
- Save an additional 5% when you choose curbside pickup.
Features
- includes 8 dinner plates; 8 salad plates; 8 bowls; 8 mugs
- microwave and dishwasher safe
Belk · 1 day ago
Madison Men's Slim-Fit Dynamic Cooling Stretch Dress Shirt
$9 $55
free shipping
That's $46 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available at this price in Blue Bay or Pink.
- The price drops to $8.55 if you choose pickup.
Sign In or Register