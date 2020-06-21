New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Pfaltzgraff American Bead Stainless Steel 61-Piece Expanded Flatware Set
$48
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "WELOVEDAD" to get this deal. That's 79 cents per utensil and $11 under the lowest price we could find for the 53-piece set. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Live near a Belk store? Choose pickup and take an extra 5% off the price.
Features
  • eight 5-piece place settings (dinner fork, salad fork, table knife, tablespoon, teaspoon)
  • 8 steak knives
  • 8 iced tea spoons
  • one 5-piece hostess set that includes 1 tablespoon, 1 pierced tablespoon, 1 cold meat fork, 1 butter knife, and 1 sugar spoon
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WELOVEDAD"
  • Expires 6/21/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Belk
Father's Day Graduation Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register