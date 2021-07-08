Petmaker Foldable Dog Pool and Bathing Tub for $37
Petco
Petmaker Foldable Dog Pool and Bathing Tub
$37 $74
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Petco

  • Available in Medium Gloss at this price.
Features
  • includes carry bag
  • measures 47" L x 47" W x 12" H
  • recommended for pets up to 80-lbs.
  • equipped w/ wide-mouth drain & twist-off cap
