Shop online and save 25% off on orders of $50 or more when you choose curbside or in-store pickup. Shop pet food, cat trees, flea treatments, toys, chews, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Discount applies in cart.
-
Expires 5/1/2021
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply code "SHARK165" to save $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in
several colors (Grey pictured)Pink only.
- Sold by PetsDeal via Amazon.
- for pets up to 12-lbs.
- water-resistant
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in L/Xl (dogs between 36-80 lbs.).
- retractable leash extends up to 57"
- hand strap magnetically attaches to the collar when not needed
- Model: TEK362
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
It's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey, Blue, or Pink.
- removable cushion
- waterproof bottom
- for pets up to 12-lbs.
- measures 16.5" L x 16.5" W x 15.5" H
Take half off select Kong products when you buy a bag of Wholehearted Dog Food. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Wholehearted 5-lb. Active Performance High-Protein Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food with the Kong Classic X-Small Dog Toy for $13.73 in cart ($4 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more when you order by 2 pm.
You'd pay $20 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- chew-resistant
- squeaker inside
- Model: 774023
Stock up and save $30 on orders of $100 or more. Shop crates, clothing, toys, beds, collars, cat trees, and more. Over 2,500 items available. Shop Now at Petco
Shop and save on tees, hoodies, socks, and more. If you dress your pup up (or your cat, we do not discriminate), share it on the socials and tag us! We'd love to see! Shop Now at Petco
- Exclusions apply.
- See the discounts on actual product pages.
- Opt for curbside pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Bond & Co. Problem Child Graphic Dog Hoodie in size Small for $7.49 (half off and a low by $5).
- Walk your dog and show off his new threads!
Sign In or Register