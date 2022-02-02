New
Petco · 32 mins ago
Up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on jerseys, collars, bandanas, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Pets First Cincinnati Bengals NFL Mesh Pet Jersey for $17.99 (low by $13).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
New
Petco · 34 mins ago
Petco In-Store Pickup Discount
15% off $50
Checkout online and opt for in-store or curbside pickup to save an extra 15% off orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- $20 max discount.
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Jacquard Gusset Large Dog Bed
$15 $40
pickup
You'd pay between $30 to $40 on Amazon for similar. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Features
- 40" x 30"
Amazon · 3 days ago
Neater Feeder Deluxe Medium Pet Feeder
$21 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Cappuccino pictured).
Features
- dishwasher safe
- measures 18" x 7" x 11.6"
- holds 5 cups of water & 3.5 cups of food
- Model: 100-223-CT
Petco · 2 wks ago
K&H Self Warming Pet Pad
$12 $17
free shipping w/ $35
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- reversible
- machine washable
- measures 21" L x 17" W
Petco · 2 wks ago
You & Me Small Animal High Rise Tank Topper
$34 $88
free shipping w/ $35
At $54 off, that's a savings of more than 60%. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Pad the order over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
- measures 19.25" x 9.75" x 11.5"
- easy access top door entry
- for 10-gallon tanks
Petco · 6 days ago
Dog Beds at Petco
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Choose from over 100 styles for small and large dogs, with up to half off. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Pictured is the EveryYay Essentials Black Plaid Box Dog Bed from $15 ($15 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
Petco · 1 wk ago
Aqueon 10-Gallon Aquarium
$14 $20
pickup
That is the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Fish, lights, substrate, filter, decor, heater, and plants sold separately.
- It's available for pickup only.
Features
- measures 20.25" L x 10.5" W x 12.63" H
- for freshwater and marine applications
- glass with silicone edges
- Model: 170917
