Petco Dog Deals: Buy one, get 50% off 2nd
New
Petco · 1 hr ago
Petco Dog Deals
Buy one, get 50% off 2nd
free shipping w/ $35

Double up and save on treats, grooming supplies, and chews for your pupper, as listed below. (Scroll through the carousel at the top of the page - under "Dog Deals".) Shop Now at Petco

Tips
  • Buy one, get 50% off second on Good Lovin Highly Digestible Rawhide treats
  • Buy one, get 50% off second on Wholehearted Crunchy Clovers and Boundless Bars
  • Buy one, get 50% off second on Well & Good Calming Oils & Chews for Dogs
  • Buy one, get 50% off second on Earthbath Shampoos, Conditioners, Sprays and Wipes for Dogs & Cats
  • Spend $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Pets Petco
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register