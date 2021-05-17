Petco Clearance: Up to 50% off

Save on over 300 pet deals, with dog tags from under $2, collars from $4, toys from $5, treats from $10, bedding from $14, and more. Plus, several items bag additional discounts like buy one get one 50% off. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Reddy Convertible Cotton Pet Carrier for $39.99 ($40 off).
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's half price! Buy Now at Petco
- Availability varies by ZIP.
Shop a selection of discounted tanks in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Aqueon Standard 40-Gallon Breeder Tank for $50 ($50 off).
- These items are for pickup only, and availability varies by location.
Save anywhere from $9 to $34 on seven sizes of dog mat. Shop Now at Petco
- The sizes:
- XXS for $6 ($9 off)
- XS for $7.60 ($11 off)
- S for $9.20 ($14 off)
- M for $12 ($18 off)
- L for $14.80 ($22 off)
- XL for $18.80 ($28 off)
- XXL for $22.80 ($34 off)
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- they measure from 16" x 9" to 46.5" x 28"
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in L/Xl (dogs between 36-80 lbs.).
- retractable leash extends up to 57"
- hand strap magnetically attaches to the collar when not needed
- Model: TEK362
Stock up and save $30 on orders of $100 or more. Shop crates, clothing, toys, beds, collars, cat trees, and more. Over 2,500 items available. Shop Now at Petco
Shop and save on tees, hoodies, socks, and more. If you dress your pup up (or your cat, we do not discriminate), share it on the socials and tag us! We'd love to see! Shop Now at Petco
- Exclusions apply.
- See the discounts on actual product pages.
- Opt for curbside pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Bond & Co. Problem Child Graphic Dog Hoodie in size Small for $7.49 (half off and a low by $5).
- Walk your dog and show off his new threads!
It's $18 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Petco
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- measures 15.5" x 15.5"
- removable, ultra-soft plush pillow
Save on a variety of toys for your pet to tug, chew, fetch and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register