Petco has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. (Click Black Friday Book to view it.) The sale starts on Black Friday and runs through Saturday. A large selection of items will be 50% off, including Nerf dog toys, the Marvel Pet Fans Collection, and Holiday Tails Collection apparel, toys, and treats. Plus, a variety of BOGO offers will be available on pet food, treats, and chews. The deals require a free Pals Rewards membership and it appears most offers are available online or in-store, although some offers may differ online. Shop Now at Petco