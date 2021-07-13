Pet Tech at Petco: Up to 30% off
Petco · 1 hr ago
Pet Tech at Petco
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $35

At first glance this may look like a sale for your furry friend to get more tech savvy, but rest assured it's less insane as it offers security cams to keep an eye on them, automatic feeders and fountains, trackers, DNA kits, and more. Shop Now at Petco

  • Pictured is the Dogness Smart Cam White Treater for $97.99 (low by $32).
  • Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
