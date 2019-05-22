Pet Plate takes 50% off your first Pet Plate Dog Food Meal Plan, with prices starting as low as $1.25 per day. Each personalized meal plan includes fresh, all-natural ingredients based on your pet's breed and characteristics.

Note: Pet Plate is a subscription service that lets you skip, pause, or cancel delivery anytime. Meals are delivered frozen, with each delivery including daily meals for multiple days or weeks. The food arrives fresh in resealable containers and must be kept refrigerated (for up to 7 days) or frozen (for up to 12 months).