Chewy · 23 mins ago
Extra 20% to 40% off at checkout
free shipping w/ $49
Save on pet beds, cat trees, pet gates, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Pictured is the K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Kitty House for $61.67 at checkout (low by $18).
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders over $49.
Details
Comments
Expires in 18 hr
Published 23 min ago
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat & Dog Bed
From $17
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a 50% savings off list and a cozy bed for your furry friend. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Shag Taupe.
- Small for $17.48 ($18 off).
- Large for $54.98 ($55 off).
- Extra Large for $74.98 ($75 off).
Features
- calming bed
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Beau Jardin 37" Cat Tree
$17 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "STH6FRBE" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by B&G Beautiful Gardener via Amazon.
Features
- particle board, faux fur plush, and sisal rope
- measures 16" L x 16" W x 37" H
- Model: CT01
Amazon · 6 days ago
Marineland 5-Gal. Portrait LED Aquarium Kit
$42
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3-stage filtration (hidden from sight)
- white LEDs
- Model: ML90609
Amazon · 3 days ago
Best Friends by Sheri OrthoComfort Deep Dish Cuddler
$16 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
This is the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in Teal Sherpa.
Features
- measures 20" L x 20" W x 12" H
- water-resistant bottom
- for pets up to 25-lbs.
- machine washable
- Model: DPD-SHE-VP
Chewy · 2 wks ago
Chewy Cyber Deals on Cat Trees and Furniture
From $7 in cart
free shipping w/ $49
In addition to discounted prices, most are also eligible for a BOGO promotion or an extra 10% to 40% off in the cart. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Pictured is the Frisco 28" Faux Fur Cat Tree and Condo for $30.82 in cart (a total of $10 off list).
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders over $49.
Chewy · 5 days ago
Pet Furniture at Chewy
Up to 50% off in cart
free shipping w/ $49
Save on items for your furry child including beds, cat condos, cat trees, scratching posts, carriers, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Discount applies at checkout.
- Spend $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Frisco 76" XXL Heavy Duty Cat Tree for $102.35 in cart ($26 off).
Chewy · 4 wks ago
Penn-Plax 1.5-Gal. Betta Aquarium Tank Kit
$27 $48
free shipping w/ $49
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Chewy
Features
- 3-stage filter system
Chewy · 2 wks ago
Pioneer Pet Raindrop 60-oz. Drinking Fountain
$11 $20
free shipping w/ $49
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Chewy
Tips
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
Features
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- replaceable charcoal filter
- Model: 6024
