Chewy offers the Petcube Bites 1080p Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser in three colors (Rose Gold pictured) for $129. (Save $120 off automatically at checkout.) Plus, free shipping applies. Features include:
  • 1080p live video streaming via the Petcube mobile app
  • 138° wide-angle field-of-view
  • 2-way audio
  • night vision & sound and motion detection
  • built-in treat dispenser with 2-lb. capacity
  • WiFi
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa