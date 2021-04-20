Make someone's day more special with flowers and save some green for yourself with $5 off Peruvian Lilies bouquets. Perfect for Mother's Day or any occasion. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9, 2021.
- Pictured is the 100 Blooms with Clear Vase for $49.99 ($5 off).
- Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Skip the dying flowers and get your mom a living potted plant this Mother's Day. Shop 10 discounted options from around $18. (She raised you. Certainly she can handle a houseplant.) Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily for $24.77 (low by $10).
Save $33 off the list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- The 100-stem pack is also available for $123.98.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Orders can be placed 30 days in advance prior to event day. Suggested delivery to be 2 days prior before event.
Choose from flowers, balloons, chocolates, stuffed animals and more. Celebrate your mom, and celebrate your savings. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9, 2021.
- Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
That's a savings of at least $20 off long-stem roses. Purchase a $30 redemption code for $10 or a $40 redemption code for $13. Shop Now at Groupon
- You'll need to visit the vendor site to use the redemption code.
Apply code "FLOWERS" to save on select flowers and gifts. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $9, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
- Pictured is the Lovely Lavender Medley from $42.49 after coupon ($8 off).
Roses are red, victory is ours, save 15% using coupon code "FLOWERS". Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at around $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
- Pictured is the Fields of Europe for Spring Bouquet from $33.99 after code ($6 off).
Save on fresh one-of-a-kind bouquets designed by a local florist. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Premium for $84.99 ($15 off).
- Deluxe for $76.49 ($14 off).
- Extra Large for $67.99 ($12 off).
- Large for $59.49 ($11 off).
- Medium for $50.99 ($9 off).
- Small for $42.49 ($8 off).
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
