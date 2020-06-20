MiniInTheBox · 1 hr ago
$18 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MITBWM10" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at MiniInTheBox
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- 360° rotation
- speed adjustable
- LED lights
- USB rechargeable
Details
Comments
Related Offers
HSN · 1 mo ago
Magna Tools 5-in-1 Emergency Key Chain 2-Pack
$20 $35
$4 shipping
It's hard to find another such key chain with this range of features and it's currently $15 off list. Buy Now at HSN
Features
- digital tire gauge
- emergency glass breaker
- seatbelt cutter
- emergency whistle
- flashing red LED and a white LED flashlight
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Osadet UV Cell Phone Sanitizer
$23 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DPRXAN4P" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ZonCar via Amazon.
Features
- aromatherapy function
- holds smartphones up to 7 inches
Amazon · 1 wk ago
La Crosse Atomic Digital Alarm Clock
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere.
Update: The price has increased to $14.99. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Atomic self setting time & date
- Auto daylight savings
- Crescendo alarm
- Blue LED backlight
- Model: 617-1280
Amazon · 1 day ago
Acurite Pro Indoor Temperature & Humidity Monitor
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $6 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measurements update every 10 seconds
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- manual calibration option
- air comfort indicator
- magnetic backing
- Model: 01083
