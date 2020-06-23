New
Fanatical · 54 mins ago
Persona 4 Golden for PC
$17 $20

That's $3 less than you'd pay elsewhere for this recently-released PC port of the classic PS2 JRPG. Buy Now at Fanatical

Features
  • full controller support
  • Steam achievements
