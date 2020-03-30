Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Perry Ellis Portfolio Men's Leather Front-Pocket RFID Wallet
$6 $9
free shipping w/ $25

That's half the price we saw last month and the best deal we could find now by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Use coupon code "VIP" to get this price.
  • It's available in Black.
  • Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • 3 card pockets, 1 slip pocket at interior
  • ID window, slip pocket at exterior
  • RFID-blocking lining to help shield data on cards
  • measures 4" x 2.75"
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 3/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
