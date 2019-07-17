New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$100 $395
free shipping
Macy's offers the Perry Ellis Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Solid Textured Suit in several colors (Med Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $295 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 48
Expires 7/17/2019
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit in Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 48
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Women's Swimsuits at Macy's
60% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 60% off a selection of women's swimsuits, with prices starting at $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $49 also bag free shipping.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
Perry Ellis Men's Portfolio Stretch Plaid Dress Pants
$20 $85
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Perry Ellis Men's Portfolio Stretch Plaid Dress Pants in several colors (Monument pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon is tied in certain sizes with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x29 to 42x30
