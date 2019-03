Macy's offers the Perry Ellis Men's Portfolio Modern-Fit Performance Stretch Dress Pants in Dark Navy for $19.99. Coupon code "VIP" drops them to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $20, although we saw them in a different color for a buck less in October. They're available in select sizes from 30x29 to 36x34.