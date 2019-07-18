Macy's offers the Perry Ellis Men's Fleece Pajama Pants in Black/Gray or Navy/Green for $5.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- Available in M only
Walmart offers the Game of Thrones Men's Pajama Pants in several styles (Lannister Lion pictured) for $11. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from M to XL
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers their Geek Lighting Women's Sleep Shirt in several colors (Bluegray pictured) from $21.99. Coupon code "EDC3GWNK" lowers that starting price to $10.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- Black&Grey is from $9.45 after coupon, and the 2-Pack is also available for $18.49 after coupon.
- available in select sizes S to 3XL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
