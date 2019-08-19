Personalize your DealNews Experience
MorningSave offers the Perricone MD Advanced Firming Collection for Face & Eye for $99 plus $7.99 for shipping. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Topoint Authorized via Amazon offers the ProCIV 4-Pair Lavender Foot Peeling Mask Set for $16.99. Coupon code "WUAFQP32" drops the price to $5.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from a month ago, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nimiah Direct via Amazon offers its Nimiah Activated Charcoal Blackhead Remover Peel-Off Mask for $9.99. Coupon code "LDNUTHX9" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Binzim Store via Amazon offers its Binzim Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum for $29.95. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "2CLL7FZ3" to cut that to $17.96. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from January, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the L'Oreal Paris Skin Care Age Perfect Night Cream 2.5-oz. for $5.81 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer's 33-oz. Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Refill in Basil for $4.89. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.65. With free shipping for Prime members, that's around $2 less than you'd pay in local stores, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AXE Men's Body Wash 16-oz. Bottle 4-Pack in Phoenix for $10.64 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. (For further comparison, it was pennies less last October.)
Update: The price is now $11.20. Opt for Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.64. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Dr. Scholl's Blister Defense Stick 4-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
