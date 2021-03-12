New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$119 $170
free shipping
It's $34 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Availble in White.
Features
- holds up to 110 12-oz. cans
- split double lid
- bottle opener
- 4 heavy-duty casters (2 lock)
- built-in stainless steel drain tube and cap
- 2 handles
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
SZCO Supplies Hand Forged Rustic Carbon Steel Sword
$29 $50
free shipping
It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- high carbon steel blade
- leather wrapped handle w/ steel guard & pommel
- Model: 901132
Amazon · 6 days ago
Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife
$12 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Red.
Features
- Swiss made stainless steel construction
- 7 functions: small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver 2.5 mm, key ring, toothpick, & tweezers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Zippo FireFast Torch
$17 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- variable soft yellow or blue flame torch with adjustable flame size
- heats up to 400°F
- high-precision heta flame for hobby and household use
- child resistant palm lock ignition
- Model: 40558
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Coghlan's Cast Iron Camp Cooker
$9.97
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6 and the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 27" handle
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench
$109 $139
free shipping
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Battery and charger are not included.
Features
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Casual Home Hardwood Drop Leaf Breakfast Cart Set
$131 $160
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- includes 2 24" stools
- 2 drawers
- drop-leaf tabletop
- Model: 355-20
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Craftsman 20V Max Cordless Impact Wrench w/ Battery Kit
$99 $228
pickup
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
Features
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Miracle-Gro 24-Count Indoor Plant Food Spikes
$2.78 $9
pickup at Lowe's
The next best price is $3 more. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
- feeds continuously for up to 2 months
- Model: 1002522
Sign In or Register