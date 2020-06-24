We've recently seen Disney Plus remove the 7-day free trial from their site, however those in the market for a new Chromebook are in luck. Google offers a number of goodies to sweeten the pot when purchasing a new Chromebook, many of which are listed below. Carpe Deal-em readers! Shop Now at Google
- 3-months of Disney Plus for new subscribers
- Doom game
- Doom II game
- Stardew Valley game
- Fallout Shelter in-app item pack
- The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood story expansion for The Elder Scrolls: Legends
- 12-months of 100GB Google One Storage and more!
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
- Did we mention "The Cookout" is on here? Because "The Cookout" is on here.
You'll pay around $6 to stream on other services. Shop Now at Amazon
- It's also available on Google Play for free.
- Rental includes 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once started.
Pitter patter, let's get at 'er. Catch up on TV, movies, and Hulu Originals with a rare free trial for the ad-free service. Shop Now at Hulu
- The plan costs $11.99 per month after the trial period.
Stream this Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated film for free, available for the entire month of June. Shop Now at Amazon
- It's also available on Google Play for free.
- rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started
Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Groupon
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 16GB SSD 2GB RAM
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C47C
