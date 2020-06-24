New
Google · 1 hr ago
Perks of Buying a Chromebook
Free 3-mo Disney+, Doom, Stardew Valley, & more

We've recently seen Disney Plus remove the 7-day free trial from their site, however those in the market for a new Chromebook are in luck. Google offers a number of goodies to sweeten the pot when purchasing a new Chromebook, many of which are listed below. Carpe Deal-em readers! Shop Now at Google

Features
  • 3-months of Disney Plus for new subscribers
  • Doom game
  • Doom II game
  • Stardew Valley game
  • Fallout Shelter in-app item pack
  • The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood story expansion for The Elder Scrolls: Legends
  • 12-months of 100GB Google One Storage and more!
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
