Perdue Farms Memorial Day Sale: Deals from $7.99
New
Perdue Farms · 1 hr ago
Perdue Farms Memorial Day Sale
Deals from $7.99
free shipping w/ $160

Shop discounted bratwurst, chicken, franks, steak, and more. Shop Now at Perdue Farms

Tips
  • Pictured is the Coleman Natural Foods 12-oz. Budweiser BBQ Beer Bratwurst for $7.99 ($3 off).
  • Orders of $159.99 ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $19.99.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries Perdue Farms
Memorial Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register