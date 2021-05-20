Perdue Farms Memorial Day Event: Up to 56% off

Memorial Day is one of the biggest grilling holidays of the year. Are you cookout ready? Shop steaks from $9.99, brats as low as $7.99, pulled pork starting at $6.99, burgers from $12.99, and more, and be prepared for when the neighbors smell your grill and invite themselves over. Shop Now at Perdue Farms
- Shipping adds $19.99, or is free with orders of $159.99 or more.
- Pictured is the Niman Ranch Fat Tire Pulled Pork 14-Oz. Package for $6.99 ($9 off).
-
Expires 5/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
One bag is never enough, so buy two and save at least $5. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $6.94. Other flavors go for at least $10 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Lemon-Lime.
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
Clip the $1.40 off on page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get $2 less than what you'd pay at the local store. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $41 savings. Buy Now at Perdue Farms
- Shipping adds $19.99 or is free on orders of $159.99 or more.
- includes burgers, wings, diced chicken breast, bacon, and Kielbasa
Shop a variety of freezer-friendly foods from $4.99, including beer brats, Italian sausage, ground beef, steak, roast, and more. Shop Now at Perdue Farms
- Pictured is the Niman Ranch Kielbasa 12-oz. Package for $4.99 ($7 off).
- Shipping adds $20 or is free with orders over $160.
Shop discounted bratwurst, chicken, franks, steak, and more. Shop Now at Perdue Farms
- Pictured is the Coleman Natural Foods 12-oz. Budweiser BBQ Beer Bratwurst for $7.99 ($3 off).
- Orders of $159.99 ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $19.99.
First time customers get a
15% 10% off in cart discount dropping it to $53 off list. Additionally, get two Niman Ranch 11-oz. Beef Franks packages for free in cart.
Update: The price increased to $44.99. Buy Now at Perdue Farms
- Applies to first time customers only.
- Shipping adds $19.99, but orders $160 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register