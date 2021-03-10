New
Perdue Farms · 1 hr ago
Perdue Farms Freezer Filler Stock-Up Event
from $5
free shipping w/ $160

Shop a variety of freezer-friendly foods from $4.99, including beer brats, Italian sausage, ground beef, steak, roast, and more. Shop Now at Perdue Farms

Tips
  • Pictured is the Niman Ranch Sweet Italian Sausage for $4.99 ($7 off).
  • Orders of $160 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $19.99.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Food & Drink Perdue Farms
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register